Civil rights organisation AfriForum says it may have to have Julius Malema and the EFF declared bankrupt in an attempt to recover legal costs that they owe the organisation.

The organisation said on Sunday that according to its estimates‚ it was still owed more than R400‚000 by Malema and the EFF but that the sheriff of the court had only found assets to the value of R66‚550 in the EFF’s Johannesburg head office on November 9.

“Malema also declared in public that he had no money to pay AfriForum. Malema and the EFF’s assets are therefore insufficient to pay off their debt to AfriForum‚” the organisation said.

AfriForum obtained a warrant in the Northern Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on November 1 to seize Malema and the EFF’s moving assets to pay off an amount of R337‚758‚68 that Malema in his personal capacity and the EFF as a party owed to AfriForum. This amount was the total of three cost orders that AfriForum had obtained against them since March 2017.

“Malema and the EFF paid R126‚703.59 to AfriForum in the past week‚ which means that the outstanding amount owed to AfriForum was then R211‚055.09. However‚ after the Northern Gauteng High Court on November 14 2018 granted another two cost orders against Malema and the EFF in AfriForum’s favour‚ Malema and the EFF’s outstanding debt to AfriForum is estimated to be more than R400‚000‚ AfriForum said.

According to Kallie Kriel‚ CEO of AfriForum‚ the organisation will meet this week with its legal team to decide on a strategy to recover the amount from Malema and the EFF. Kriel said AfriForum remains resolute in its intention to recover the amount owed amount from Malema and the EFF – even it meant auctioning off the EFF’s assets and declaring Malema and the EFF bankrupt.