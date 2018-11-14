AfriForum obtains two costs orders against the EFF
AfriForum obtained two costs orders in separate cases against the EFF in the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.
“Together with today’s two cost orders, AfriForum has already obtained five cost orders against [Julius] Malema and the EFF since March 2017,” the civil rights group said.
The first case was for contempt of court against Malema and the party for allegedly inciting land grabs “despite a standing interdict which AfriForum obtained to prevent them" from doing.
“The EFF and Malema’s legal team did not submit their heads of argument in time, which means that the case will have to be heard later.”
Historic victory for @afriforum! 2 cost orders granted in favour of #AfriForum in one day against the @EFFSouthAfrica & @Julius_S_Malema. Cost orders show that #Malema & the #EFF are abusing the legal system to (unsuccessfully) frustrate #AfriForum. Nobody is above the law. pic.twitter.com/aZ9qbNlr4c— Kallie Kriel (@kalliekriel) November 14, 2018
The high court made the cost ruling against the red berets on March 7 last year.
In the second case, the EFF tried to interdict AfriForum from removing their property and placing it under the hammer to recover legal costs.
“Judge Johan Louw ruled that the case wasn’t urgent and granted another cost order against Malema and the EFF,” AfriForum said.
AfriForum obtained a warrant to seize movable assets belonging to the EFF and Malema on November 1 and gave it to the sheriff to identify and auction off assets.
This morning @Julius_S_Malema and the #EEF paid an amount of R126 703,59 to @afriforum! This amount was due after a judge gave a punitive cost order against Malema and the EFF in favour of AfriForum on 12 September 2017. pic.twitter.com/nrB6yrzheW— Kallie Kriel (@kalliekriel) November 13, 2018
AfriForum chief executive Kallie Kriel said the five cost orders amount to approximately R550,000. He believes Malema and his party are abusing the legal system and trying to “evade responsibility for their own illegal actions”.
“Malema and the EFF’s attempts to be above the law turned against them, while the money that they now owe AfriForum will be used to fight expropriation without compensation and land grabs in court.”
Kriel said the EFF had paid them R126,703.59 on Tuesday.