AfriForum obtains two costs orders against the EFF

AfriForum obtained two costs orders in separate cases against the EFF in the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.

“Together with today’s two cost orders, AfriForum has already obtained five cost orders against [Julius] Malema and the EFF since March 2017,” the civil rights group said.

The first case was for contempt of court against Malema and the party for allegedly inciting land grabs “despite a standing interdict which AfriForum obtained to prevent them" from doing.

“The EFF and Malema’s legal team did not submit their heads of argument in time, which means that the case will have to be heard later.”