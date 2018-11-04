AfriForum has obtained a warrant to seize movable assets belonging to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and its leader‚ Julius Malema‚ to recover R337‚758 in legal fees.

The organisation said the warrant‚ obtained from the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on November 1‚ will be given to the sheriff to identify and auction off assets owned by the party and Malema.

“Malema and the EFF owe AfriForum this amount‚ due to the North Gauteng High Court issuing two cost orders against Malema and the EFF in favour of AfriForum since March 2017‚” AfriForum said in a statement on Sunday.

Malema and the EFF had disregarded court orders to pay the legal fees of AfriForum‚ the organisation said.

The red berets‚ however‚ said on Sunday that they had no record of being served with a costs order.

The cost orders stem from a lawsuit brought by AfriForum against Malema and the EFF for an interdict to prevent them from inciting people to grab or enter land illegally.

On March 7‚ 2017‚ the high court ruled in favour of AfriForum and granted the interdict. Malema and the EFF had applied for it to be set aside.