English and Afrikaans to be introduced at the under-subscribed township schools
The Gauteng department of education will introduce English and Afrikaans as the language of teaching and learning in the under-subscribed township schools.
The department announced that it was working closely with schools in the high pressure zones to increase their classroom capacity to accommodate unplaced pupils.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said it is also important to note that the department has identified some schools in affected areas which will be assisted with a provision of mobile classrooms.
“The schools where we will introduce Afrikaans will be assisted to acquire the necessary educators that have qualifications and proficiency to teach the language. We will also partner with independent schools to accommodate excess learners from our public schools accordingly, in consultation with respective parents,” Lesufi said.
Lesufi said the department is also initiating the process of merging single medium schools with low-learner enrolments, to open English medium schools in high pressure zones.
He said the department has so far placed 267,611 (94, 63%) applicants which reflects an increase of 3,859 placements.
“ The remaining 14,617 applicants are still to receive placement offers and must be placed before the end of the month,” he said.
“We are undoubtedly working diligently, ensuring that schools increase their classroom capacity to accommodate additional unplaced learners by the end of the month. Parents are, therefore, urged to accept offers given or immediately object if not suitable, so that those rejected offers can be given to other applicants. Nevertheless, our main objective is ensuring that no learner is without a school,” Lesufi said.