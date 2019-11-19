English and Afrikaans to be introduced at the under-subscribed township schools.

The Gauteng department of education will introduce English and Afrikaans as the language of teaching and learning in the under-subscribed township schools.

The department announced that it was working closely with schools in the high pressure zones to increase their classroom capacity to accommodate unplaced pupils.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said it is also important to note that the department has identified some schools in affected areas which will be assisted with a provision of mobile classrooms.

“The schools where we will introduce Afrikaans will be assisted to acquire the necessary educators that have qualifications and proficiency to teach the language. We will also partner with independent schools to accommodate excess learners from our public schools accordingly, in consultation with respective parents,” Lesufi said.