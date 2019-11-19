South Africa

English and Afrikaans to be introduced at the under-subscribed township schools

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 19 November 2019 - 15:22
English and Afrikaans to be introduced at the under-subscribed township schools.
English and Afrikaans to be introduced at the under-subscribed township schools.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

The Gauteng department of education will introduce English and Afrikaans as the language of teaching  and learning in the under-subscribed township schools.

The department announced that it was working closely with schools in the high pressure zones to increase their classroom capacity to accommodate unplaced pupils.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said it is also important to note that the department has identified some schools in affected areas which will be assisted with a provision of mobile classrooms.

“The schools where we will introduce Afrikaans will be assisted to acquire the necessary educators that have qualifications and proficiency to teach the language. We will also partner with independent schools to accommodate excess learners from our public schools accordingly, in consultation with respective parents,” Lesufi said.

CRL Rights Commission hosts hearings to deal with unequal treatment of languages in SA

The hearings are also meant to assess measures that are in place to regulate and monitor the use of official languages.
News
5 hours ago

Lesufi said the department is also initiating the process of merging single medium schools with low-learner enrolments, to open English medium schools in high pressure zones.

He said the department has so far placed 267,611 (94, 63%) applicants which reflects an increase of 3,859 placements.

“ The remaining 14,617 applicants are still to receive placement offers and must be placed before the end of the month,” he said.

“We are undoubtedly working diligently, ensuring that schools increase their classroom capacity to accommodate additional unplaced learners by the end of the month. Parents are, therefore, urged to accept offers given or immediately object if not suitable, so that those rejected offers can be given to other applicants. Nevertheless, our main objective is ensuring that no learner is without a school,” Lesufi said.

 

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Inside the Gupta's Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million
North West shopping mall engulfed in flames
X