Passengers accuse Greyhound of dodgy dealing

A group of passengers who were travelling in a Greyhound bus from Johannesburg to Mthatha, Eastern Cape, have accused the bus company of being arrogant after they lost their valuables.

On November 2, five people were killed and 42 others injured when the Greyhound bus lost control near Rietvlei outside Kokstad.

Passengers claim they lost valuables such as laptops, tablets, smartphones and also had to pay exorbitant amounts for medical costs but the bus company is playing hide and seek with them when they are supposed to claim for the lost goods.

Zukisani Ntonga, 37, who was travelling with his wife Sisanda, 33, said they both lost their smartphones. "Greyhound has been very cocky about the accident. We have tried to claim for the lost phones but it is not willing to reimburse us.

"There is no where it talks about what will happen should its buses be involved in an accident. We did not deliberately lose our belongings but it refuses to be accountable of the accident," Ntonga said.

He said he has not been to work since the accident as he is still experiencing pains and is not coping as a result of the trauma.