Taxi driver graduates as a teacher

Taxi driver Nkazimulo Khumalo has proven that nothing is impossible if you put your mind to it.

The 28-year-old driver from Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, recently graduated with a bachelor degree in education from the University of South Africa.

Khumalo, who works between Sunninghill and Ivory Park in Midrand, Johannesburg, used his earnings to pay for his studies.

He leaves home daily at 3am for his taxi work and return home just after 9pm.

"I enrolled at Unisa in 2015 and I had to take care of my siblings as well. I only managed to study when I was 'binding' (waiting for his turn to load passengers). I would dedicate three hours a day to study and it was not difficult at all because I am a focused person," he said.

The soft-spoken Khumalo, who looked snazzy in a tie, said he joined the taxi industry while he was still very young because he wanted to put something on the table for his family.