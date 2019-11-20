Has SAA reached a point of no return as national carrier?

The soothsayer said to Julius Caesar: "Beware the Ides of March."

March 15 was when all sorts of debt settlements had to be made.

This is relevant to us as South Africans, led by our state-owned entities (SOEs), and we have to answer this question.

Moody's and other rating agencies are on our case. This is the time when value creation and value distraction is at the centre of Longfellow's maxim "the heights by great men reached and kept were not by sudden flight but they whilst their companion's slept were toiling away through the night".

This my father would recite in the wee hours of the morning every season, marshalling us to wake up and go to fields to plough, plant and/or harvest.

The important point Longfellow makes is reaching heights, which is the science of value creation, and keeping heights, which is the economics of value appropriation.

Businesses such as IBM, Kodak and others know the lessons of value creation and value appropriation as well as brand waning and brand awakening.

But the fundamental question is whether the value created as a value proposition holds value.