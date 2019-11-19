TUT management summoned to parliament after failing to appear before portfolio committee.

The management of Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) has been summoned by the portfolio committee on higher education, science and technology to parliament next week Wednesday.

This is after TUT management failed to appear before the committee about four weeks ago for preliminary enquiry.

Instead, TUT’s council chair Dr Bandile Masuku sent the committee chairperson Philly Mapulane a letter of apology which was rejected by the committee.

“The committee will not allow the TUT council and management to behave as if they are beyond scrutiny. The reasons advanced for their non-attendance before the committee are so lousy that they are not worthy of being considered by a committee of parliament,” Mapulane said.

He said the committee has received several complaints from various stakeholders from TUT, making serious allegations of corruption, maladministration, nepotism and abuse of power against the TUT council and management.