AfriForum steps up campaign to oust 'disdainful, polarising' Panyaza Lesufi

AfriForum says it will launch a campaign to put pressure on Gauteng premier David Makhura to dismiss provincial education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

The minority rights organisation was responding to a statement by the provincial education department on Tuesday on what measures would be taken to ensure the remaining 14,617 prospective grade 1 and grade 8 pupils are placed in schools.

The department said it was working with “high pressure zone” schools to increase their classroom capacity to accommodate more pupils.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department was also looking into the possibility of using mobile classrooms in overpopulated areas.

The department said it was initiating a process of merging single-medium schools with low pupil enrolments with English-medium schools in high pressure zones.

“In addition, the department will introduce English and Afrikaans as the languages of teaching and learning in the under-subscribed township schools.”

AfriForum said these measures by the department to accommodate more pupils did not provide meaningful or lasting solutions to the problems.

“The MEC believes that schools should merge to create full English-medium schools. However, the matter is not that simple and this will not solve the problem of too few schools in Gauteng in time,” said AfriForum manager of education Carien Bloem.

Bloem said the organisation had been flooded with requests from parents who had had enough of Lesufi’s mismanagement of the school placement process.

Bloem said the online application system and school placements were two of the many issues that would be addressed by the campaign. She said additional complaints received included Lesufi’s refusal to take action against ongoing interference by the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) at public schools and his repeated disdainful statements about Afrikaans and Afrikaans as a language of tuition.