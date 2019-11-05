Panyaza Lesufi must sort out placements

It is unfortunate that the problem of the online registration system which helps parents to place their children at schools in Gauteng has again reared its ugly head this year.

The system has been hit by technical glitches since it was introduced by education MEC Panyaza Lesufi in 2016.

This has left scores of parents frustrated and they want a solution to the problem.

There are parents who want the system to be scrapped, while others favoured it.

But this is not the point. The issue is that Lesufi must deal with these glitches, and urgently.

It can't be the same story every year.

But Lesufi is right when he says he wants to capacitate all district offices to ensure that they deal with placement of all pupils because they seriously lack support staff.

This year again, some parents are up in arms after their children failed to be placed for the 2020 academic year.

But it is not all gloom and doom as 85% of pupils have been placed in schools.

Gauteng received 282,000 legitimate applications with all relevant documentation submitted, and has placed 241,000 already.