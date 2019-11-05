Panyaza Lesufi must sort out placements
It is unfortunate that the problem of the online registration system which helps parents to place their children at schools in Gauteng has again reared its ugly head this year.
The system has been hit by technical glitches since it was introduced by education MEC Panyaza Lesufi in 2016.
This has left scores of parents frustrated and they want a solution to the problem.
There are parents who want the system to be scrapped, while others favoured it.
But this is not the point. The issue is that Lesufi must deal with these glitches, and urgently.
It can't be the same story every year.
But Lesufi is right when he says he wants to capacitate all district offices to ensure that they deal with placement of all pupils because they seriously lack support staff.
This year again, some parents are up in arms after their children failed to be placed for the 2020 academic year.
But it is not all gloom and doom as 85% of pupils have been placed in schools.
Gauteng received 282,000 legitimate applications with all relevant documentation submitted, and has placed 241,000 already.
The delay in registration always has serious effect on parents of the concerned learners because they can't plan earlier for the year ahead.
We must consider that there are uniforms and stationery to be bought and parents can't do that if they are not sure if their children will be placed, and where.
But we are relieved that Lesufi, once again, committed himself that no child with required documentation will be left out.
He has extended the registration deadline to November 30 which is a good move.
We are also relieved that, as has been the case before and despite the technical glitches, no child has ever been left out. It is against this background that we hope that all the affected children will eventually be placed.
Education is key and every child deserves to go to school to be a better person in life.
We urge Lesufi to redouble his efforts to solve this problem.
We also urge parents to restrain from violence when dealing with this matter.
