Tensions boil as Gauteng education department extends admission placements

The Gauteng department of education has extended the admission placement for the 2020 academic year to the end of November.

On Sunday, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said officials at district offices, helping frustrated parents find schools for their children next year, were intimidated and attacked.

District offices were open on Sunday to deal with the backlog, but the process did not go smoothly.

“We are aware that some of our officials were assaulted, equipment and buildings vandalised. We call upon parents to be calm and not use violence at our offices,” Lesufi said, adding that some staff had to be persuaded to return to work.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said applications opened on May 20 and parents were given until July 22 to submit documents.

He said during that period 310,350 applications were made for Grade 1 and Grade 8.