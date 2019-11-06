IRR wants public protector to probe 'maladministration' in Gauteng schools

The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) has approached the office of the public protector to investigate allegations of maladministration in the Gauteng education department.

“The IRR team, led by campaigns co-ordinator Hermann Pretorius, handed over its complaint to the public protector at the institution’s offices in Johannesburg,” said the organisation in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The institute said it wanted the public protector to look into three elements as part of the investigation.

“The first relates to the launch of a website aimed at providing access to 'new online curriculum lessons'. The quality of the website, which ostensibly took six years to develop, has been questioned. An analysis of the website by members of the public found several shortcomings, indicating substandard development and creating a strong suspicion of inefficient expenditure and maladministration of resources,” it said.