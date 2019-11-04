'You are given no choice': parents vent over admissions to Gauteng schools

“Parents and learners are left with unforeseen futures because of this system,” it read.

“Most parents have to turn to private schools, which they cannot afford, because of this rigid system. School applications should go back to the way it used to be.”

Just under 200 people had signed before noon on Monday.

District offices in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Benoni were among those disrupted on Sunday when staff were allegedly intimidated and attacked.

The backlash continued on social media. “Going to the district is every parent's nightmare, you are given no choice, it's a take it or you're on your own. Three years ago my daughter [found] herself in a school we never heard of, further away from home and over crowded. I took her out mid year,” Marco Mwamba said in a tweet to Lesufi on Monday.

The placement process was due to be completed by October 31, but a day before that deadline there were about 77,000 parents who had neither declined nor accepted placement offers for their children.

Patience Moloi said in a tweet that pupils had bursaries that “need proof of placement in order for applications to be approved. Can you act now. This is serious. This system is a complete fail.”

“Haai guys this system is not working. I live in Midrand and now I need to choose from schools that are based in Germiston ... there are not enough schools. I must now settle for a school that I don't want,” tweeted Keneiloe Motsisi.

The education department has now extended the admission placement for the 2020 academic year to the end of November.

In an update, the department said 234,290 applicants had been placed, while 43,797 were unplaced.