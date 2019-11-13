Kasi schools a model in neglect

It is time the department of education just stood up and acknowledged its role in the crisis in the placement of pupils in grades 1 and 8 in this country.

Parents are fed up. The government would not be facing a dilemma in education were it to afford kasi schools the same resources afforded to former model C schools.

Some kasi schools may have the infrastructure (one out of every 50), but without the proper resources, those buildings are just white elephants.

I am yet to see indoor facilities for sporting codes at a kasi school. I am yet to see a swimming pool at a kasi school. I am yet to come across a fully equipped lab and computer centre at a kasi school.