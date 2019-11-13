Kasi schools a model in neglect
It is time the department of education just stood up and acknowledged its role in the crisis in the placement of pupils in grades 1 and 8 in this country.
Parents are fed up. The government would not be facing a dilemma in education were it to afford kasi schools the same resources afforded to former model C schools.
Some kasi schools may have the infrastructure (one out of every 50), but without the proper resources, those buildings are just white elephants.
I am yet to see indoor facilities for sporting codes at a kasi school. I am yet to see a swimming pool at a kasi school. I am yet to come across a fully equipped lab and computer centre at a kasi school.
I am yet to come across a field fit for all athletic codes at a kasi school. There are library buildings at kasi schools... but we have to go around collecting books. Are those few books educational? Well, (Gauteng education MEC Panyaza) Mr Lesufi, take a short left and find out.
Educators who teach in kasi schools take their own children to schools in the suburbs. Why? Because they know that in a number of schools ekasi, teachers have resorted to going through the motions.
The teaching and learning environment is deplorable. There is political interference and misuse of funds by those in authority as the department turns a blind eye.
Promotional posts go on sale to the highest bidder, all in the name of union power. Pupils are given rights without being taught how to manage the responsibilities that go hand-in-glove with those rights.
SGBs are run by unqualified parents. With all these happenings at kasi schools, which parent will take his or her child there? Take a short left, Panyaza. Take a short left.
Londa Vilakazi, Mkhondo
