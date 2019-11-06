Nkabinde-Khawe's children bare their souls at deceased MEC's memorial service

The death of Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe has left a gaping hole in her children’s heart, who described her as a 'Superwoman' during her memorial service in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The MEC for social development in Gauteng died on Friday last week at the age of 46 following a short illness.

Speaking at her memorial service at the Johannesburg City Hall, her children - Tshepo, Khaya, Tebogo, Ayanda, Ketso and Naledi - described her as selfless and loving.

“She was my Superwoman, our Superwoman, a breadwinner for the entire family, a provider for everyone. Mama taught us to be humble, to love one another genuinely and to work hard for everything because nothing came easy,” said her daughter Tshepo.