Nkabinde-Khawe's children bare their souls at deceased MEC's memorial service
The death of Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe has left a gaping hole in her children’s heart, who described her as a 'Superwoman' during her memorial service in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
The MEC for social development in Gauteng died on Friday last week at the age of 46 following a short illness.
Speaking at her memorial service at the Johannesburg City Hall, her children - Tshepo, Khaya, Tebogo, Ayanda, Ketso and Naledi - described her as selfless and loving.
“She was my Superwoman, our Superwoman, a breadwinner for the entire family, a provider for everyone. Mama taught us to be humble, to love one another genuinely and to work hard for everything because nothing came easy,” said her daughter Tshepo.
“… she loved her family with everything she had. She made sure that everyone was well before she could even check on herself.”
Tshepo said this was an extremely difficult period for them as they had lost a mother, carer and a unifier. Nkabinde-Khawe was also described as a dedicated MEC who died before she could present her plan to eradicate hunger and poverty in the Gauteng province.
“At the time of her untimely passing, she was working with her colleagues in the executive council to formulate a strategy to eliminate hunger and eradicate poverty in Gauteng.
"All of this within the context of growing Gauteng together: the roadmap to 2030,” said Phindile Baleni, director-general in Premier David Makhura’s office.
“We owe it to the vulnerable people who felt Ms Khawe’s love and compassion to continue the work that she had started to ensure their lives improve and they fully enjoy their rights.”
The memorial service was attended by various Gauteng delegates and MECs including education’s Panyaza Lesufi, who now acts in Nkabinde-Khawe’s position; finance’s Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko; newly appointed MEC for economic development Morakane Mosupye; and infrastructure development MEC Tasneem Motara.
Khawe-Nkabinde will receive a provincial official funeral.