Broke SAA wields the axe, 1000 employees in danger

Cash-strapped South African Airways has embarked on a retrenchment process that could see close to 1,000 of its employees exiting the parastatal.

The airline announced on Monday evening that it has informed all its 5,146 workers that it was embarking on a restructuring process that could lead to job losses.

The retrenchments are expected to affect staff at all SAA divisions and departments. Workers at the company's subsidiaries like SAA Technical, Mango Airlines and Air Chefs would not face the axe.

Acting chief executive officer, Zuks Ramasia, said the airline has commenced a consultation process with all employees in line with section 189 of the Labour Relations Act.

The act requires an employer to consult with recognised labour unions and keep abreast employees who may be affected by the restructuring process.