Fikile Mbalula denies there's airlines crisis

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has insisted that "there's no crisis" in the aviation industry after the country's major airlines, SAA and Comair, grounded some of their planes yesterday.

This after the aviation industry regulator, the SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa), notified them of several irregularities uncovered during a safety audit of their maintenance supplier, SAA Technical.

At an impromptu press briefing at parliament yesterday, Mbalula said the airlines had decided to ground the aircraft affected by the audit outcomes as a precautionary measure. He expected normality to return to the domestic aviation industry by the end of the week.

"We're pleased that SAA Technical has since submitted a corrective action plan, aimed at addressing the irregularities. The corrective action plan was found to be acceptable by the Sacaa.