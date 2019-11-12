'Expired leaders cause chaos within ANCYL'

ANC national youth task team convener Tandi Mahambehlala has blamed "expired" leaders who are clinging onto power for the chaos in the party's youth movement that ultimately led to the death of a youth league member.

Lethabo Nkoana was shot dead after an event in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, on Saturday.

Mahambehlala and some task team members visited Nkoana's home in Mamelodi yesterday.

She said Nkoana's death - as well as other disruptions that rocked their events, including one in Limpopo where Fikile Mbalula and Malusi Gigaba had to flee - were orchestrated by leaders of the ANC Youth League who did not want to relinquish power.

The task team has set itself a target of convening an ANCYL conference in March, but Mahambehlala believes there are some within the ANC who want to collapse their plans.

At the crux of the rot, she said, were the "triplets" of ambition, money and positions.

"Those triplets are destroying the ANC every day, because people want to lead at all costs. They use money for patronage," she said.