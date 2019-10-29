Clement Maosa and his fiancé welcome a baby boy

Congratulations are in order for Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa and his fiancé who just welcomed the birth of their baby boy.

The new and very excited daddy shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday.

Clement is on cloud nine with his new son and the adorable snap he shared bears true testament to that.

In the picture, Clement is seen holding his baby's hand on top of a cozy white blanket leaving his followers feeling all kinds of broody.

The star also shared how extremely blessed he is to be a dad.

“The blessings of God come in different seasons, sights, kinds, colours, shapes and forms. All I know is that I am extremely blessed and highly favoured.”