NPA to get R1.3bn injection to boost fight against corruption

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is to receive a capital injection of R1.3bn to boost its prosecuting capacity as the government steps up its fight against corruption.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni announced in his medium-term budget policy statement [mini-budget] on Wednesday that the government has had to shift resources, with the NPA and revenue service Sars being prioritised.

“Where possible, given budgetary constraints, the government is shifting resources to areas that urgently need to strengthen capacity. Through reprioritisation, the National Prosecuting Authority receives an additional R1.3bn and the SA Revenue Service receives an additional R1bn for the next two years,” said Mboweni.

“These funding shifts will bolster efforts to combat corruption and improve revenue collection,” he added.

The fight against sexual offences and gender-based violence will also get a financial boost as entities and departments in the justice, crime prevention and security cluster are set to benefit from this reprioritisation.

According to the medium-term budget, over the next three years, funding will be reallocated from the police to other departments and entities within the peace and security cluster to implement the integrated criminal justice strategy.