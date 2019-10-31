SA must make tough choices

Finance minister Tito Mboweni was never going to be able to satisfy everyone with his medium-term budget. Not under the current economic conditions, especially.

The state of our finances as a country calls for some serious policy decisions, some that will definitely leave some key social partners unhappy in the short to medium term.

Mboweni rightly warned in his speech yesterday that the bulging wage bill, burning money on under-performing parastatals as well as general wastage in government departments and state institutions, could plunge the country into a debt trap.

As it is, our national debt would have ballooned to over 70% of GDP by 2023.

The wage bill now accounts for 45% of government expenditure. All of this is not sustainable, and hence the need for tough choices.

We fully agree with the minister's refusal to issue further blank cheques to the likes of Eskom, the SABC and SAA without these state-owned entities showing any signs of improvement.

Insisting that in the future their bail-outs are converted to loans with strict repayment plans is a step in the right direction.