Check your tickets! These are the amendments to some SAA flights

SAA has advised its customers that it may operate on an amended flight schedule following a decision to recall some of its aircraft to undertake compliance verification.

SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said the decision was made after an oversight inspection by the SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) at the airline’s maintenance subsidiary, South African Airways Technical (Saat).

Tlali said flights were expected to operate later than usual and SAA has implemented contingency plans to ensure business continuity.

He said there were four domestic flight cancellations but the airline had taken steps to combine flights and deploy bigger aircraft to accommodate affected passengers.

This is the SAA schedule for Tuesday:

1. SA 313

Sector: JNB-CPT

Status: Combined and passengers to fly on SA 317.

2. SA 326

Sector: CPT-JNB

Status: Combined and passengers to fly on SA 332.

3. SA 543

Sector: JNB-DUR

Status: Cancelled and passengers to be accommodated on other flights.

4. SA 550

Sector: DUR-JNB

Status: Cancelled and passengers to be accommodated other flights.

“SAA understands that the inspection conducted by Sacaa was in accordance with its regulations and a necessary exercise to ensure compliance and safety.

“SAA apologises for the inconvenience caused to its customers and passengers. SAA will continue to update the situation on an ongoing basis.”

The aviation authority had also grounded planes at Comair after a notice was issued relating to irregularities found during an audit of its maintenance and technical service provider.

The airline said it has contingency plans in place and aims to minimise any disruption to its operations.

Kulula and British Airways customers are urged to check their flight status on the websites, ba.com and kulula.com.

Airports Company South Africa said in a statement on Tuesday it "is aware of the notification by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) to Comair and SAA that certain of their aircraft may not be flown until issues identified by the authority have been resolved."

"We are working with the affected airlines to understand their respective contingency plans and what the potential impact of the SACAA directive on airport operations."

ACSA added it will provide further information as soon as it is available. "In the meantime, affected passengers should remain in contact with their respective airlines."