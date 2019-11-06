Ramaphosa says SA is creating jobs, but can't keep up with new entrants

While SA's unemployment rate has climbed to the worst levels in more than a decade, President Cyril Ramaphosa has blamed the crisis on the “number of new entrances”.

In an interview with CNBC, Ramaphosa defended his government’s record over the past two years, saying that they’ve done everything they can to create jobs.

“We've been creating jobs on a year-to-year basis but our job creation efforts have not kept up with the number of new entrances,” said Ramaphosa.

In SA, the unemployment rate hit its highest level in 11 years — 29.1% in the third quarter of 2019.

According to Stats SA's Quarterly Labour Force Survey, 6.7 million people were unemployed in the three months to September 30.

High declines in employment in the third quarter were recorded in the manufacturing sector, which shed 30,000 jobs, followed by construction at 24,000, trade 21,000 and utilities 18,000.