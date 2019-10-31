UIF to start paying out paternity leave benefits from Friday

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) will start processing claims for the new paternity benefits from Friday.

Payment, which will be received by contributing and qualifying UIF beneficiaries, is for a maximum of 10 days and calculated on a flat rate of 66% of the contributable remuneration.

Contributing and qualifying UIF beneficiaries are eligible to claim the parental benefit, in line with changes to the relevant laws given effect by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping said in a statement on Thursday: “It is all systems go. We have finalised the new forms to process claims and payments. Our systems have been upgraded to enable us to process the parental benefit.”

According to a media statement from the UIF, Ramaphosa last year signed the Labour Laws Amendment Bill into Act, which effected amendments to the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and the Unemployment Insurance Act of 2001.

"Through these amendments, UIF contributors will be eligible to claim for the new benefit from the Fund.

The fund said from 1 November qualifying UIF contributors can visit any Labour Centre in the country with the prescribed application form (available on www.labour.gov.za) and the following support documents to submit for a Parental Benefit claim:

Identity Document of the applicant;

Birth Certificate of the child with full details of parents; and

Details of a valid bank account.

