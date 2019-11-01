Aowa, the elders didn't sign up for this tiger madness

Tiger purrs in the house

Vera has always believed that Mzantsi will never have a politician as brave and shameless as that one who retired on the banks of Uthukela river not far from the historic iNkandla forest.

Phela that man had a liver, as they say ka Sezulu.

Now Uncle Gwede is showing Vera that he did learn a thing or two from all those Mondays - over a period of nine years - he spent with Msholozi at Luthuli House.

Kalokhu you have got to have a liver to be exposed as someone who is having an affair with your colleague's girlfriend and still turn up at work - in this case parliament - on the said colleague's big day, in this case Mboweni's medium term budget - and act like nothing has happened.

Horses for courses, tigers for...

Although Vera did not follow Mboweni's medium-term budget very closely, she did hear the finance minister say the days of "running to Father Christmas were over".

What Vera was not sure of was whether the minister was talking to state-owned enterprises or if this was a sub-tweet to his ex-girlfriend Lerato who is said to have complained to Sunday World that the minister was stingy, giving her R3,000 at a time, now and again, while the Tiger had a regular rate of R15,000 as his blesser fee.

Perhaps all of this proves that President Cyril Ramaphosa was far sighted when he made the tight-fisted Mboweni his finance minister and the feisty "Tiger" that is Mantashe, his energy minister.