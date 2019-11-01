WATCH | 'The fight you put up was nothing short of admirable': Tributes pour in for Xolani Gwala

News of veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala's death on Friday morning has sent shock waves across the country.

Since his death was confirmed by his family on Radio 702, an outpouring of tributes from politicians, well-known personalities and listeners have dominated social media.

Gwala had been diagnosed with colon cancer in 2017, but was in remission in August last year.

Sanef chairperson Mahlatse Mahlase said Gwala had a special pedigree and was a hard-hitting broadcaster, but respectful towards his guests.

“He always got the answers without being rude. He loved radio and was a great human being even off air.

“He was the ultimate gentleman, friendly and cared about his colleagues. He had that infectious laugh that calmed everyone and anchored his success on team success,” Mahlase said.

The last project they worked on together was the interview with President Cyril Ramaphosa, where Gwala asked the “difficult and necessary questions”, said Mahlase.

“We are inspired by his brave fight against cancer, he was courageous. He loved South Africa. We lost someone who loved our country, who loved our democracy, who loved us. Condolences to his family. We thank them for giving him to us. Rest in peace Xolani.”