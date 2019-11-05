6,700 direct jobs to be created at Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says 6,700 direct jobs will be created during Phase One of the Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone which was launched on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa, accompanied by trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel, Gauteng premier David Makhura, Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and officials from Ford Motors, participated in a sod-turning ceremony in Silverton, east of Pretoria, on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa, who delivered the keynote address, said he was filled with pride to announce what would be achieved through the special economic zone.

"I am pleased to note that the 18 companies that have been engaged to set up operations in this special economic zone are already revving their engines and are rearing to go; with nine already confirmed to set up factories here by January 2021," Ramaphosa said. " The projected investment amounts to approximately R3.6bn, and a potential 6,700 direct jobs will be created."