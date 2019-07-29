Senzo Meyiwa's father dies

Sam Meyiwa has died without getting justice for his late son, Senzo.

According to the SA Football Association (Safa), Meyiwa senior passed away in the early hours of this morning.

Last year, Meyiwa suffered a stroke and another one last month, which resulted in him being hospitalised.

Family spokesman Nathi Ngwenya told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that the family was in a state of shock about Meyiwa’s death but a statement would be issued during the course of the day.

“The family is still confused and shocked. He was in a very bad shape since he suffered a stroke. He never fully recovered. His wife is in a bad state and is still very shocked,” he said.

Ngwenya said it was still to early to talk about funeral arrangements but the family would issue a statement in that regard.

One of Meyiwa's final posts on Facebook related to his ongoing appeals for his son's killers to be brought to justice.

Meyiwa senior's death comes five years after Senzo - who played for Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana, was gunned down by alleged robbers at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's family home in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.

In January this year, police minister Bheki Cele vowed police would make a breakthrough "in the not very distant future" and catch his killers.

Meyiwa relentlessly sought justice for his son and at one stage, alleged that authorities and those that were in the house when Senzo was killed, were bribed into silence.

He passed on without finding out who killed his son.