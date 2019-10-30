Toxic masculinity and misogyny bedrocks of all-boys schools

We need to be very concerned about the problematic culture in all-boys schools.

We cannot envision a society free of toxic masculinity, patriarchy, misogyny and violence against women without focusing our attention on all-boys schools.

The principles, culture and practices found in these schools are bed-rocked in misogyny and toxic masculinity. A lot of the toxic social norms around the boy child are moulded at these schools.

This comes with a burden for our society - when they go into the real world they do not suddenly unlearn these toxic behaviours that they were taught in their schools.

It is important that we create an environment in which boys are able to live meaningful lives according to their own scripts, devoid of everything society tells them to be. The social scripts taught at these schools are toxic and detrimental for boy children because they are taught stereotypical, archaic notions of what it means to be a man.

Cultural norms within these schools teach male children to be aggressive, unemotional, and controlling. These boys are barred from expressing sadness and vulnerability in favour of negative response emotions such as anger and detachment - all in order to prove their "manhood".