Charlize Theron talks 'white privilege' in apartheid SA

Charlize Theron admits that as a white person she benefited from the apartheid era.

"I obviously am a white person who benefited from my white privilege. I grew up during the apartheid era, I benefited from it."

These are the words of Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron, who reflected on growing up in SA during apartheid and how as a white person she "benefited" from the system.

According to a Variety report, Charlize was speaking about "white privilege" during a conversation with David Oyelowo at an annual fundraiser to support educational and health initiatives for Nigerian children.

"I grew up during the apartheid era, I benefited from it. These children [today] were all born post-apartheid era. I feel like it's my duty to not let them forget and to also let them know that there is [unity], that I am with them, that we are all standing together," she said.