Here's how fashion buyers are responsible for selecting merchandise and planning the long-term buying strategy

Fashion is a trend that comes and goes and good fashion buyers are able to predict or force the next trend or fashion.

To do this, fashion buyers need to be artistic, fashion-conscious, imaginative, creative, have excellent business sense, be self-assured, perceptive and possess sound judgement.

A fashion buyer is responsible for selecting merchandise, planning the long-term buying strategy and negotiating contractual terms with suppliers.

Mistakes can cost a company a great deal of money if the purchased goods remain on the shelves because no one wants to buy them or they are out-of-date.

Prediction about sizes and colours are also often vital so fashion buyers need to have a very good idea of what the local market needs and wants.