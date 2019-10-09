WATCH | Father accused of murdering his four children appears in packed courtroom
The case against a Durban father accused of murdering his four children has been postponed for further investigation.
The 44-year-old-man appeared in the Pinetown magistrate's court on Wednesday where a count of rape was formally added to the four charges of murder he already faces.
He appeared amid a packed gallery comprising members of the ANC, DA and EFF, while dozens filled the hallway outside the court, hoping to get a glimpse of the accused.
A 44-year-old man who allegedly hanged his three young children and teenage stepdaughter appeared in the Pinetown magistrate's court on October 9 2019.
TimesLIVE previously reported that the man had appeared in court on September 30 facing an additional charge of rape and therefore cannot be named until he pleads.
It is understood that the mother of the children opened a charge of rape against the accused, alleging that he had raped her just days before allegedly committing the murders.
He was arrested on September 4, a day after he allegedly hanged three of his biological children at their Wyebank home. Thereafter he allegedly fetched his 16-year-old stepdaughter from school and strangled her using the belt of a bathrobe. Her lifeless body was discovered discarded near some bushes in New Germany.
Senior prosecutor advocate Nxolo Dube informed the court that the matter had been set down to allow the accused to obtain legal counsel.
Magistrate Gwendolyn Robinson joined both cases of rape and murder before questioning the accused on the status of his legal representative.
The accused, who appeared nervous and withdrawn, responded faintly indicating that if no private attorney was present in court he would opt for legal aid representation.
Dube informed the court that investigations were ongoing and recommended a postponement in the matter.
Robinson remanded the case to November 7 for further investigation.
The accused will remain in custody at Westville prison, after abandoning his bail during his first appearance.
Speaker of eThekwini municipality Weziwe Thusi expressed her anger in the wake of the accused's latest appearance.
Speaking to the media outside court shortly after proceedings ended Thusi said the accused must face the full might of the law.
“We as women, we are very angry that this has happened but we are happy that the president has taken a stand against violence against women and children and femicide,” she said.
Dozens of protesters gathered along Chancery Lane outside the court calling for an end to violence against women and children.
Many waved placards with the words “enough is enough.”