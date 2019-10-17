We need to rediscover our humanity to survive

Most worldly things at our disposal are good enough only when done or used in moderation - alcohol consumption, sunbathing, clubbing and smoking.

It seems our shock absorbers have gone extra-strong. The escalation of grisly evils such as a drug trafficker caught with 528g of heroin in her vagina, fatal school stabbings of learners by learners in classes, femicide, child abuse and political assassinations occurring in our spaces do not surprise and upset us anymore.

We are inured to shocking things and it is a cause for great concern. We have lost our humaneness in silos.

We need to reinvent ourselves as interdependent social beings. Other people complement us, not only that without them our survival is threatened but we are disfigured. Asiphelelanga, we have no one to scratch our itchy backs anymore.

Thami Zwane, Edenvale