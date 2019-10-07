From what it means to be black to beauty within: five quotes from Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi

Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi is using her voice and platform the best way she can.

From speaking out on gender-based violence to challenging beauty stereotypes, Tunzi is leaving no stone unturned.

Here are five quotes from our reigning Miss SA:

Beauty

“The most important lesson I learnt was that women are not one-dimensional and therefore you cannot box their beauty. We all come in different shapes, sizes and shades, with natural hair and weaves.”

Black is beautiful

“I see an opportunity to educate and speak out on a serious issue. When people say hurtful, negative things about black women and black people in general, I do not quickly take offence and here's why: society has previously been programmed in such a way that there's nothing beautiful about being black.”