Will history repeat itself?

It looks like a draw is the most likely outcome whenever Bloemfontein Celtic face

SuperSport United.

With six of the past 10 league meetings between Celtic and SuperSport ending in stalemates, it would be interesting to see if history repeats itself when the two sides clash in an Absa Premiership match at Dr Molemela Stadium tonight (7.30pm). The other four games of the last 10 saw both teams claim two wins apiece.

Going into this catch-up game, Celtic are still licking their wounds after being dumped out of the Telkom Knockout by Chippa United, who beat them 1-0 in the first round.

While SuperSport would be eager to deliver an improved display from their last outing, in which they drew 2-2 with an inconsistent Black Leopards at home last Friday, Matsatsantsa surrendered their lead twice in that match.

SuperSport are seventh on the standings with 12 points, and a win would see them move back to the top five, while for Celtic, who are at No 12, a success would boost their top-eight ambitions.