Murdered DUT student Sandile Ndlovu laid to rest

The killing of Durban university of technology (DUT ) student Sandile Ndlovu has shown that the institution is not a safe place for young people to learn or stay, the Students Representative council says.

DUT SRC president Thamsanqa Memela, delivered a fiery speech at Ndlovu's funeral on Saturday, slamming the lack of safety at the university, which he says has left three people dead so far.

The 18-year old student had been stabbed several times in the head in a suspected robbery inside a lecture hall at a university lecture hall on September 9. Ndlovu died on September 21. His was the third unsolved murder at the university.

“As SRC in DUT, we are painted as people who do not want to learn, whereas we are shouting for safety and security in our campus. It’s painful that Mlungisi Madonsela has not gotten justice yet. His family knows the person who shot him inside the campus, but there have been no arrests," Memela said.