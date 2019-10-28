'Masoyi Monster's' victims laid to rest
Two of the five victims of the "Masoyi Monster" were buried yesterday.
Noxolo Mdluli, 17, and Banele Khoza, 15, were buried separately in emotionally charged ceremonies in Masoyi village near Hazyview in Mpumalanga.
Julius Mndawe, 25, is charged with five murders after he allegedly killed and buried the victims in his yard.
Mndawe was arrested in July after confessing to killing and burying Mdluli, Khoza, Tokie Tlaka, 24, Felicia Mndlovo, 17, and Nomthandazo Mdluli, 19.
He confessed to have strangled or stabbed some of the victims and planted either vegetables or fruits on the shallow graves in which he had buried their bodies.
Mndawe, who met Tlaka on Facebook, has since abandoned his bail application, fearing for his safety. Tlaka has also been buried.
Khoza's aunt Nesta Sibiya said the families want justice.
"It's fine that we got the remains of our loved ones but we want justice; for us going to court and meeting this man now and again irks us. He is treated like a king, that's why the community gets angry," said Sibiya.
She said her relative would have been the only one killed if the police had listened to their family.
"As a family we suspected this man [Mndawe] to be behind the disappearance of our girl but they [police] didn't listen to us when we told them," said Sibiya.
Community member Sizwe Shabangu told Sowetan if they could get their hands on Mndawe they "will be very happy".
"He killed young people and he actually needs to taste our wrath as the community, maybe we will make his life easy. This man is a monster who pretended to be a good man," said Shabangu.
The bodies of Mndlovo and Mdluli have not been buried yet.
Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said they were waiting for the DNA results for positive identification of their bodies.
"We are awaiting the DNA samples to identify the two bodies, which we believe will be back this week and be sent to their families for burial. As the police we are doing well with our investigations as we asked the families to be patient with us so that we do our job well and not make mistakes."
Mndawe is expected to appear in the Masoyi magistrate's court on November 5 for a trial date which will be heard in the high court.
