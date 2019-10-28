'Masoyi Monster's' victims laid to rest

Two of the five victims of the "Masoyi Monster" were buried yesterday.

Noxolo Mdluli, 17, and Banele Khoza, 15, were buried separately in emotionally charged ceremonies in Masoyi village near Hazyview in Mpumalanga.

Julius Mndawe, 25, is charged with five murders after he allegedly killed and buried the victims in his yard.

Mndawe was arrested in July after confessing to killing and burying Mdluli, Khoza, Tokie Tlaka, 24, Felicia Mndlovo, 17, and Nomthandazo Mdluli, 19.

He confessed to have strangled or stabbed some of the victims and planted either vegetables or fruits on the shallow graves in which he had buried their bodies.

Mndawe, who met Tlaka on Facebook, has since abandoned his bail application, fearing for his safety. Tlaka has also been buried.

Khoza's aunt Nesta Sibiya said the families want justice.

"It's fine that we got the remains of our loved ones but we want justice; for us going to court and meeting this man now and again irks us. He is treated like a king, that's why the community gets angry," said Sibiya.