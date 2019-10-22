Mmusi Maimane 'inconsistent and conflict averse' - DA report finds

A report commissioned by DA leader Mmusi Maimane into his party's poor performance during the last elections gives a devastating assessment of his leadership, fuelling belief that he is now politically a dead man walking.

The report, which was discussed at the party's federal council at the weekend, was released in full by the DA yesterday after weeks of its snippets being reported on by sections of the media.

It was compiled by a panel chaired by former DA chief strategist Ryan Coetzee and whose other members were former party leader Tony Leon and business personality Michiel le Roux.

Its release, a day after Maimane and his supporters suffered a humiliating defeat following the election of his predecessor Helen Zille as the new DA federal council chairperson, is likely to further weaken Maimane's position within the party's structures and embolden those calling for his immediate resignation.