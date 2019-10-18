DA leaders throw their weight behind Athol Trollip

While John Moodey, the Gauteng provincial leader, has not made up his mind, he told Sowetan's sister publication the Daily Dispatch that Zille and Waters would not get his vote "because I don't agree with their politics".

Mpumalanga provincial leader Jane Sithole and her North West counterpart Joe McGluwa said their votes could still go to any of the four.

Trollip is a known Maimane backer and his win may ensure Maimane's survival.

Maimane is adamant he will come out of the meeting still the DA's leader. Speaking on PowerFM yesterday, he said the council could not recall him. "Leadership is elected at congress. This weekend is not a congress, therefore the choice to step down or not remains entirely mine, and any leader can make that decision at any point for whatever reason they may put forward."

Trollip told Sowetan he was confident of winning. "I've contacted every delegate and answered all their questions and I believe I have enough support to win," he said.

Zille said the party has had a rocky road since 2016. "I never predict the outcome of elections. I just work as hard as I can until the last minute. My support lies all over the country, except perhaps the Eastern Cape which is behind Athol [Trollip]."

Candidates to contest the DA elections:

Helen Zille

Former party leader and Western Cape premier Zille shocked many when she announced two weeks ago that she would be running for the position. She is considered as a front-runner for the post.

Zille had stepped down from her position as party leader in 2015 to pave way for her then close ally, Mmusi Maimane.

Athol Trollip

Trollip is the current DA federal chairperson and former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor. He has a long history battling Zille.

In 2007, Trollip was defeated by Zille when she took over as the party's leader. Four years later, Trollip lost a hotly contested election for the DA's parliamentary leader position to Lindiwe Mazibuko, who was backed by Zille. Many in the party view the contest as a Trollip versus Zille battle.

Mike Waters

Waters is one of the founding members of the DA from Gauteng and one of the deputy federal chairpersons. A long-serving MP, Waters recently lost his position as deputy chief whip in parliament to Jacques Julius during a caucus election after May elections. Waters has been one of the most vocal critics of Maimane following revelations about the leader's car donated to him by former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.

Thomas Walters

Walters is serving his second term as deputy to Selfe and also serves as an MP. A former Gauteng MPL, Walters now serves as DA deputy shadow minister for agriculture.