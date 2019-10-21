WATCH | DA in trouble in Joburg as coalition partners speak out on Mashaba's exit

“It is very unfortunate and also disturbing to listen to the reasons that led to Mashaba's resignation … Listening to Mashaba is a tell-tale that some in the DA are resisting change and continue holding on to right-wing tendencies,” said Bloem.

“As part of the coalition with the DA in the Johannesburg metro, Cope will have to discuss the status of our coalition in our next congress national committee (CNC) sitting. We are also going to request a meeting of the coalition so that we can get information and map a way forward for the coalition.

“This is about resistance by liberal forces that want to continue denying the historical injustices. We shall re-evaluate our participation in the metro coalition.”

SowetanLIVE earlier reported that Mashaba’s decision was sparked by Sunday’s election of Helen Zille as the DA’s federal council chairperson, a position second only to that of party leader Mmusi Maimane.

In his announcement, Mashaba accused the party of veering of Maimane’s vision of “one South Africa for all” and that the party had set out to frustrate him for being “pro-poor”.