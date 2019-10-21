WATCH | Herman Mashaba resigns as mayor of Johannesburg

City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has announced his resignation from both the DA and his position as the executive mayor. Mashaba will step down as a DA councillor on November 27 which will effectively mean he relinquishes his position as mayor.

He said he was resigning because he could not work under a DA that has elected Helen Zille as the federal council chairperson at the weekend. According to Mashaba, Zille’s victory yesterday was a triumph of people who have been against a pro-black narrative that he has been fighting for.

“The election of Helen Zille as the chairperson of federal council represents a victory for the people in the DA who stand diametrically opposed to my beliefs and value system, and I believe those of most South Africans of all backgrounds,” said Mashaba.

“I cannot reconcile myself with a group of people who believe that race is irrelevant in the discussion of inequality and poverty in South Africa in 2019.”