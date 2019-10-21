DA's task now is to redefine its role in SA

The DA should be commended for a successful election of its federal council chairperson at the weekend.

It was a highly contested race, with some of the party's most experienced leaders running for this office. As with all political elections where stakes are high, tensions did run high at times.

However, we congratulate the party for having gone through this democratic process without it being allowed to degenerate into open and violent clashes as is sometimes the case with other political parties.

There is no doubt that the outcome of the election, which saw former party leader Helen Zille elected federal council chair and beating off current leader Mmusi Maimane's preferred candidate Athol Trollip, will have a massive impact on the political future of Maimane and several other DA leaders who have not been seeing eye-to-eye with Zille.

At a press conference where Zille's victory was officially announced, she and Maimane sought to project a picture of a united party to the public. They pledged to work with each other and to respect each other's roles. Whether this is going to be the reality is yet to be seen.