Zille vows to 'stay in my lane' after winning vote for top DA job

The DA's newly elected federal council chair Helen Zille has pledged not to interfere with how party leader Mmusi Maimane leads the organisation.

“I will stay in my lane,” Zille said on Sunday, just hours after she won the vote for the key, powerful, party position.

Zille made the undertaking at a media briefing on Sunday. Her victory will put her in charge of the party’s administrations and systems management.

She defeated former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, and MPs Mike Waters and Thomas Walters in a hotly contested election on Sunday. She replaces James Selfe, who announced in June that he would be stepping down.

DA federal council elections presiding officer Desiree van der Walt declined to release the vote count, but said the margin between Trollip and Zille was narrow.