5 reasons why Herman Mashaba quit

Zille’s victory

The election of Helen Zille to the second most powerful position in the DA at the weekend is key to City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s resignation on Monday.

Zille on Sunday made a spectacular return to power after she was elected as the federal council chairperson, beating Athol Trollip and others.

“The election of Helen Zille as the chairperson of federal council represents a victory for the people in the DA who stand diametrically opposed to my beliefs and value system, and I believe those of most South Africans of all backgrounds,” said Mashaba.

“I cannot reconcile myself with a group of people who believe that race is irrelevant in the discussion of inequality and poverty in South Africa in 2019.”

Coalition arrangements to be squashed

Zille's victory, according to Mashaba, is a victory for people within the DA who are against the pro-poor, pro-black narrative and will ultimately seek to reverse the coalition agreements that have helped him govern the city.

He said that his coalition arrangement with seven minority parties as well as the EFF has seen major pushback from the DA itself even though it has done well.

“With this grouping of people succeeding in their effort to take over the DA, I have no doubt whatsoever that they will move to collapse this governance arrangement,” he said.