South Africa

Joburgers urged to save water

By Staff Reporter - 22 October 2019 - 08:56
The City of Johannesburg said yesterday the Vaal Dam's levels had fallen below 50% for the first time in nearly three years.
The City of Johannesburg said yesterday the Vaal Dam's levels had fallen below 50% for the first time in nearly three years.
Image: 123RF Stock Image/ Mark Agnor

The hot and windy heatwave, coupled with a lack of rain in Gauteng is contributing to the rapid decline in the level of the Vaal Dam.

The City of Johannesburg said yesterday the dam's levels had fallen below 50% for the first time in nearly three years. VBHydrology and Gauteng Weather tweeted that the dam was only 49.64% full.

Residents are being urged to use water sparingly.

The department of water affairs said last week that the Vaal Dam, which is one of the critical dams in the Integrated Vaal River System, was at 51.5%, down from 53% the previous week.

This time last year, the dam was more than 86% full.

Six tips to keep your teeth and gums healthy

Orbit shares advice on how to save your smile and avoid cavities.
S Mag
3 weeks ago

"Gauteng province is presently experiencing high temperatures [with maximums of about 30 degrees Celcius] and this situation is compounded by the slight rainfalls which are scarce and far apart.

"Another contributory factor is the shutdown of the Lesotho Highlands Water tunnel for two months for maintenance [until the end of November]," the department said.

In contrast, the Sterkfontein Dam in Free State was holding steady at just over 90%, the department said. The Bloemhof Dam, on the border of North West and Free State, was also in a healthy state at 84%.

In the Western Cape the latest average dam level for the province is 64%, and 79% for major dams supplying Cape Town. The situation in the interior of the province, including the Karoo and particularly in the agriculture sector, remains serious and continues to be monitored.

Western Cape dam levels 'highest in four years'

Last year Cape Town residents were coming to terms with having to queue for water rations. Those days seem a distant memory now, with news that dams ...
News
2 months ago

Electricity supply threatened in Jozi as cold front lashes Gauteng

The cold temperatures in Johannesburg are affecting more than just moods. It is causing a strain on the city's power network.
News
2 months ago

Toilet products to help save water

Broken basins spark bright idea for friends.
Business
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Up in flames: SA’s truckers face violence and fear on the freeway
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X