Joburgers urged to save water

The hot and windy heatwave, coupled with a lack of rain in Gauteng is contributing to the rapid decline in the level of the Vaal Dam.

The City of Johannesburg said yesterday the dam's levels had fallen below 50% for the first time in nearly three years. VBHydrology and Gauteng Weather tweeted that the dam was only 49.64% full.

Residents are being urged to use water sparingly.

The department of water affairs said last week that the Vaal Dam, which is one of the critical dams in the Integrated Vaal River System, was at 51.5%, down from 53% the previous week.

This time last year, the dam was more than 86% full.