Ninow planned to have sex that day, state argues in Dros rape trial

Nicholas Ninow, who has confessed to raping a seven-year-old girl at a restaurant in Pretoria, intended to have sex on the day of the incident.

That's according to prosecutor Dora Ngobeni who, during arguments in the case against Ninow at the high court in Pretoria on Thursday, submitted that his version of events should be rejected.

Ninow pleaded guilty on Monday to raping the child at the Dros restaurant in Silverton in September 2018.

"He had an intention to have sex, be it with a child or anybody because he had made utterances before meeting the child," Ngobeni said.

Ngobeni said he had told a manager and another man in the bar area that he would have sex with a woman who was at the restaurant with her partner.

She argued that Ninow merely pretended to be remorseful by pleading guilty.

Ngobeni said Ninow's version of events, that the child found him in the bathroom cubicle, could not be true as the child contradicted it.