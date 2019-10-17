Mom forced to take dead baby home

A 29-year-old Limpopo woman's newborn baby died on Tuesday night after she was forced to give birth outside a clinic, in rainy, cold weather.

Sandra Phoku was allegedly turned away twice by security guards at the Marulaneng Clinic after she went there complaining of pains.

Phoku also spent the night at home at Dintshweneng village, Moganyaka, outside Marble Hall, with her dead baby.

Now, Phoku, who was six months pregnant, wants "drastic action" to be taken against the security guard who barred her from entering the facility and forced her to walk back home to fetch her clinic card.

"The security company and the nurses should leave the clinic because they don't serve the community. I want MEC Phophi Ramathuba to fire all of them and bring people who are committed to help," Phoku said.