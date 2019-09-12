Allow the NPA room to do its job

The National Prosecuting Authority should be praised for pursuing and pushing to prove its case in the Dros rape matter, instead of being vilified.

Just last week, South Africans were up in arms demanding harsh punishment for rapists and killers of women and children in the country.

There were even calls for the return of the abolished death sentence, out of frustration by the escalating gender-based violence.

Then rape accused Nicholas Ninow goes to trial on Monday and pleads guilty to two counts of rapes. He deposits a statement where he details how he raped a seven-year-old girl in the restaurant's toilet, claiming to have acted "impulsively" when she came into the cubicle to pee.