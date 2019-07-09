Matric learners caught in taxi war crossfire

Fear and anxiety have gripped residents of Mandeni in KwaZulu-Natal after a deadly taxi war erupted in the area.

On Friday, four matric pupils escaped death after being hit by stray bullets when gunmen from two rival taxi associations allegedly ambushed each other and exchanged gunfire in full view of commuters.

The pupils had been attending extra classes at the nearby Impoqabulungu Secondary School and were waiting for taxis to take them home when the shooting ensued.

The pupils are still recovering at a local hospital.

Commuters had to run for cover as hitmen allegedly exchanged fire while shops at Mandeni shopping centre closed early.

Several taxis have been torched since violence broke out after the death of taxi owner Mbomboshe Mbonambi recently.

A fruit and vegetable stall owner told Sowetan: "It was like a movie. A group of gunmen stormed the taxi rank and started shooting. They also shot at the police who were called to the scene."