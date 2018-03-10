Eastern Cape police have announced that a task team has been established to investigate recent incidents of taxi violence in the Mthatha area.

Five people were shot dead in four separate incidents of taxi violence on Thursday and Friday.

Police said on Saturday that a task team comprising detectives‚ crime intelligence and visible policing members had been established to trace and arrest the suspects involved in the murders.

The most recent incident involved the killing by unknown assailants of a 36-year-old man who was a passenger in a taxi in Riverside near Corhana on the R61 between Lobode and Mthatha on Friday night. "It is alleged that the taxi ferrying passengers from Mthatha to Gxulu locality in Libode was attacked and a passenger and the taxi conductor rushed to Ngangelizwe clinic where the passenger succumbed to his injuries and the conductor was rushed to hospital in a critical condition‚" said police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena.